India Trade Gap Narrows as Imports Decline for Second Month

(Bloomberg) -- India’s trade deficit narrowed in July as imports declined for a second straight month, signaling a deepening economic slowdown.

The gap between exports and imports was $13.4 billion last month, compared with $15.3 billion in June, data released by the commerce ministry showed Wednesday. That was lower than the $15 billion median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 22 economists.

Key Insights

Imports declined 10.4% from a year ago to $39.8 billion, compared with a 9.1% fall in June. Exports rose 2.3% to $26.3 billion as against a 9.7% drop the previous month

Shipments of oil, India’s top import, dropped 22.2% in July from a year earlier to $9.6 billion. The decline is in line with weak demand highlighted in Tuesday’s retail inflation data, which showed a 0.4% fall in fuel and light prices during the month

A global slowdown and escalating trade tensions are posing downside risks to economic activity, the Reserve Bank of India said last week as it cut economic growth forecast to 6.9% from 7% for the year ending March and slashed interest rates for a fourth time this year to spur the economy

Get More

Wholesale prices rose 1.08% in July from a year earlier, data released earlier Wednesday showed. Retail inflation eased for the first time in six months, supporting the central bank’s accomodative stance

To read the full statement on trade numbers, click here

--With assistance from Cynthia Li and Unni Krishnan.

To contact the reporter on this story: Vrishti Beniwal in New Delhi at vbeniwal1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Abhay Singh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.