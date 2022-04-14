Indonesia Says Russia Has the Right to Attend G-20 Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, which holds the rotating Group of 20 presidency, said Russian delegates have been invited to join a meeting of global finance chiefs in Washington next week, holding firm despite growing pressure to exclude the country over its war in Ukraine.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina have the right to attend the meeting virtually or physically, since Indonesia is in no position to disinvite any member without consensus, said Wempi Saputra, an expert staff at Indonesia’s Finance Ministry.

Indonesia is also in discussions over whether to invite representatives from Ukraine who will address G-20 countries on the impact of the war on the world’s economic outlook, Saputra added.

Officials from Southeast Asia’s largest economy have repeatedly said all delegates from the world’s 20 biggest economies will be invited despite protests from countries like the U.S. and Australia over Russia’s potential attendance, particularly at the November summit in Bali.

“Indonesia’s position is understood by all G-20 members -- some may disagree and others may agree -- but all of them understood,” said Saputra.

From its formation in 2009, G-20’s mission is to be the main forum for discussing global coordination to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, so Indonesia will uphold that mandate, Saputra said. “We have said to the members that it is time, despite the geopolitical tension, to focus on international economic cooperation,” he added.

