(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s stock benchmark fell as much as 2.8%, extending declines after renewed lockdown measures in Jakarta sent the gauge reeling on Thursday.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk, Bank Central Asia Tbk and Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk dragged down the index in early trading, as investors continued to sell Indonesian stocks. The Jakarta Composite index fell 5% on Thursday -- its biggest drop since March -- triggering a brief trading halt.

Read: Meltdown Memories Grip Southeast Asia Stocks as Indonesia Slumps

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.