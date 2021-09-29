(Bloomberg) -- Demand for infrastructure projects shows no sign of slowing, even in the face of high commodity prices and tight labor markets, according to engineering services firm WSP Global Inc.

“We are seeing an increased level of proposal activity, as well, in all of the major hubs where we operate right now,” Chief Executive Officer Alexandre L’Heureux said Wednesday in a keynote address at the Bloomberg Canadian Fixed Income Conference. “Our clients are certainly not delaying projects because of the cost of commodities.”

That said, some projects have been delayed because of inadequate funding, or the fear of it, L’Heureux said. “We haven’t seen a cancellation, but we have seen some delays in converting the soft backlog into hard backlog,” he said.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index has risen 47% since its recent bottom in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic stalled business activity. At the same time, pandemic stimulus spending and the global transition to green energy have fueled a jump in new infrastructure projects. Last month, WSP raised its full-year guidance for 2021, citing the robust outlook.

WSP, which has almost 50,000 employees, is seeing wage inflation in some of the countries where it operates, as competition for engineers remains high, L’Heureux said. However, he’s finding that pay isn’t the main motivating factor for recruits. Instead, he said, the key to attracting and keeping young talent today is to create a work environment that offers autonomy, prospects for career growth and mentoring.

“When we survey our employees, compensation comes probably in number eight or nine in the list of actions and priorities that we need to focus on,” L’Heureux said.

