(Bloomberg) -- Parts of the Philippines face potential disruption to electricity supplies as an intense heat wave fuels cooling demand and leaves power systems “overloaded,” according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Our consumption has suddenly increased because it’s very hot,” Marcos told reporters on Monday. “We’re continuing to monitor the power supply.” The nation will implement strategies intended to prevent any jump in electricity prices “at least for now,” he said.

The nation’s grid operator issued yellow alert warnings Monday for potential disruptions to supply to the main Luzon island and Visayas. Power demand in Luzon is forecast to peak at 13,893 megawatts, only around 1,000 megawatts below available capacity.

Schools have been ordered to close Monday and Tuesday amid a transport strike and the stifling heat. Temperatures reached a record 38.8C (101.8F) in the capital Manila on Saturday, and were as high as 39.2C in the northern Philippines Sunday, according to the nation’s weather forecaster.

