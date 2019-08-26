Interfor CEO Duncan Davies stepping down from top job at end of year

VANCOUVER -- Forestry company Interfor Corp. (IFP:CT) says chief executive Duncan Davies will step down at the end of the year and be replaced by Ian Fillinger, the company's chief operating officer.

Davies will also step down as a director of the company, but has agreed to remain in an advisory capacity through the end of next year.

He joined Interfor in June 1998 and was appointed president in December of that year and chief executive in February 2000.

Fillinger, 51, has been with Interfor since March 2005.

He was appointed senior vice-president and head of operations in December 2015 and to his current position in February 2018.

Fillinger is expected to join the company's board after he becomes chief executive.

