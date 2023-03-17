The price of natural gas has come under pressure this year, but one analyst says that will not be the case for much longer.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Friday Jonnathan Handshoe, equity research analyst at CFRA Research, said there will be a lot of tailwinds that will push the price of the commodity higher by the middle of this year – and U.S. producers will stand to benefit.

He noted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will create less available natural gas for Europe, particularly at a time when China’s economic reopening will require more use for it.

“We believe there’s going to be an uptick in natural gas (prices), where the European Union and China is going to have to compete,” he said.

Antero Resources Corp. (AR), EQT Corp. (EQT) and Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) as his top three stock picks in the natural gas sector.



He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.

