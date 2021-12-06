Iran and U.S. at Odds as Vienna Talks in Limbo: Iran Snapshot

(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

Iran signaled it intends to keep expanding its nuclear work until the U.S. lifts sanctions targeting its economy, adding to the urgency as world powers seek to revive a 2015 accord that limited Tehran’s atomic activities.

On Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry said it expects the next round of negotiations in Vienna will start toward the end of this week and a precise date will be announced within the next few days. Some U.S. and European officials have cast doubt on a deal in the near term.

An agreement would allow the Islamic Republic to return to global oil markets, with Iranian officials looking to boost output beyond the level they’d reached before the Trump administration imposed sanctions.

Oil

Oil climbed after Saudi Arabia increased the prices of its crude, signaling confidence in the demand outlook despite the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Bank of America has called Iran the wildcard for 2022 global oil production. Meantime, analysts at Washington-based Rapidan Energy Group said they still expect the negotiations in Vienna to reach a new deal by the first quarter of 2022.

Agenda

This week: Nuclear talks expected to resume in Vienna

