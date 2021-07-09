Iran’s Rail Network Hit by Possible Cyber Attack, State TV Says

(Bloomberg) -- A potential cyber attack on Iran’s state railway company created “unprecedented chaos” at stations across the country and led to cancellations and delays on hundreds of lines, state TV reported.

Departure notice boards showed blanket cancellations and carried the message “long delay following cyber attack,” the national broadcaster said, adding that the disruption to Islamic Republic of Iran Railways’ computer systems also affected station entrances and exits as well as ticket booths.

The national rail company’s website, www.rai.ir, wasn’t loading as of 7.50 p.m. in Tehran. Iranian state TV didn’t say where it got the information.

In July 2020, former Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran faces “hundreds” of cyber attacks on its infrastructure every day, adding that the U.S. was always the prime suspect.

Iran Doesn’t Link Recent Fires to Cyber Attacks Blamed on U.S.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.