Iran Sanctions Former U.S. National Security Aide, IRNA Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran has sanctioned Richard Goldberg, a former aide to John Bolton and a senior adviser at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran said Goldberg had participated in “economic terrorism” against Iranian citizens and the government of Iran through years of advocating sanctions on the Islamic Republic and working to dismantle the 2015 nuclear deal, IRNA reported.

