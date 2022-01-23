Iranians Told to Cut Gas Use as Consumption Hits Record High

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s oil minister urged people to reduce gas use as daily consumption hit a record high of 692 million cubic meters over the weekend, the ministry’s official newswire, Shana, reported.

Domestic, commercial and non-essential industries hit the peak figure on Friday, Shana said, citing Oil Minister Javad Owji who advised consumers to wear warmer clothes and switch off heaters when not at home.

