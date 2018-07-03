HALIFAX - Irving Oil says it has signed a deal with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire 13 and brand 23 retail sites across Atlantic Canada.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

All of the sites were previously operated under the Ultramar brand.

Nine of the 13 acquired sites are in Nova Scotia with locations in Halifax, Dartmouth, Lower Sackville and Truro.

The additional sites acquired are in St. John's, N.L., Charlottetown and Dieppe, N.B.

The sites are expected to begin transitioning immediately with a planned completion date of late-August.