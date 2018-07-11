(Bloomberg) -- Israel shot down an unarmed Syrian drone that crossed a demilitarized border zone in the Golan Heights and entered Israeli airspace.

The aircraft was downed by a Patriot missile and crashed 10 kilometers (6 miles) inside Israel south of the Sea of Galilee, Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an army spokesman, told reporters. The preliminary assessment was that the drone was on an intelligence-gathering mission, but it isn’t clear whether it was sent deliberately toward Israel or strayed over the frontier.

The military sent four fighter jets and two attack helicopters into the air while trying to determine why it crossed.

