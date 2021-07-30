(Bloomberg) -- An oil products tanker came under attack off the coast of Oman in what the Israel-linked manager of the vessel said appeared to be an act of piracy.

The 600-foot carrier Mercer Street, sailing to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, from Tanzania’s Dar es Salam, came under attack in the northern Indian Ocean, Zodiac Maritime Ltd., the manager of the tanker, said in a statement. The company is controlled by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer and operates the Japanese-owned carrier.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, a Royal Navy capability, reported two incidents in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, one of which it said was not piracy. It’s unclear if there’s any connection between the two situations. The area has seen repeated attacks on Israeli and Iranian ships since February this year that the two states have blamed on each other, with both denying responsibility.

“We are aware of reports of an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman,” a spokesman for the U.K. Ministry of Defence said. “U.K. military headquarters in the region are currently conducting investigations.”

The MoD earlier said the ship was Israeli-owned, before removing the reference to Israel. The UKMTO reported a “non piracy incident” at 8:00 a.m. U.K. time on Thursday, and an attack around 7:00 p.m., without giving further details on either.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.