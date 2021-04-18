(Bloomberg) -- EG Group, the gas-station operator owned by the Issa brothers, bought British fresh fast-food chain Leon Restaurants in the latest leg of its expansion drive.

EG Group said it will invest in the Leon brand and develop its menu, with plans to open around 20 new sites per year from 2022. It also sees potential to market Leon’s non-restaurant products across its convenience retail stores. No price was disclosed for the chain, which has 42 company-owned restaurants and 29 franchises at transport hubs.

“EG Group continues to identify innovative partnerships and acquisitions that complement our existing consumer offer and enable us to stay at the forefront of consumer trends, particularly in food service,” said Mohsin and Zuber Issa, co-founders of EG Group, in a joint statement. “Our equity investment in Leon is to strengthen our own participation in the fast-growing contemporary food service segment.”

The deal adds to the turbocharged expansion by the company, which owns the U.K. supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd. The company has fueled its expansion at breakneck speed in the debt markets since 2017.

It pursued its first privately placed bond transaction earlier this year in order to raise funds for an acquisition spree. It was said to buy around 140 million pounds ($194 million) of loans from Swiss private equity firm Partners Group to finance a purchase of coffee chain Caffe Nero, the Telegraph newspaper reported, without indicating the source of the information.

