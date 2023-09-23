(Bloomberg) -- Open Fiber SpA Chief Executive Officer Mario Rossetti is planning to resign from Italy’s fiber-network operator, amid possible tensions over strategy with the Italian government, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rossetti, 59, could step down as soon as next week after less than two years at the helm of the company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. The former head of Rome-based utility Acea SpA, Giuseppe Gola, is among the candidates to replace Rossetti, the people said.

A spokesman for Open Fiber declined to comment. Rossetti and Gola weren’t immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

Set up in 2016 to roll out fast fiber connections in Italy’s more rural areas, Open Fiber quickly found itself at the center of government plans to close the fiber gap between the country and the rest of Europe.

Open Fiber and Telecom Italia SpA have periodically discussed a merger that would include a prominent role for state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, which controls Open Fiber and owns almost 10% of the former phone monopoly. Telecom Italia is in turn in talks to sell its network to KKR & Co. If successful, the offer from KKR and its partner, Italy’s Finance Ministry, could revive plans to merge Telecom Italia’s grid with Open Fiber’s.

Rossetti’s likely resignation was reported earlier by La Stampa.

