(Bloomberg) -- Gruppo San Donato, Italy’s largest private hospital operator, has agreed to buy a majority stake in cardiovascular care company American Heart of Poland.

Gruppo San Donato has partnered with GKSD Srl for the transaction, according to a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. No financial terms have been disclosed. The deal is worth more than €500 million ($539 million), people familiar with the matter have said.

“Poland is an important economy and GSD is looking forward to expanding and improving quality of care in the country,” Gruppo San Donato Vice President Paolo Rotelli said in the statement.

Gruppo San Donato has been pursuing acquisitions to help consolidate the health-care sector in Europe, which remains fragmented. It specializes in acute care, medical education and research. Gruppo San Donato treats more than 5.4 million patients a year.

Established in 2000, American Heart of Poland offers medical and rehabilitation care with 77 sites including 20 cardiology wards and two vascular surgery wards.

