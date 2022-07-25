(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s postal police is investigating whether hackers obtained data from the country’s tax agency, news agency Ansa reports.

Some 78 gigabytes of data may have been stolen in the attack, which was carried out by the LockBit group, according to Pierguido Iezzi, Chief Executive Officer of Swascan, a unit of Tinexta SpA, as cited by the Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

The group allegedly published news of the hack on the dark web and asked for a ransom in five days, threatening to make the data public if the request won’t be fulfilled, Il Sole reported. In May, a group of pro-Russia hackers allegedly targeted the websites of several Italian public entities, Ansa has reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.