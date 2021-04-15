(Bloomberg) -- Italy is targeting an 11.8% budget deficit this year as it seeks billions of extra euros in borrowing to keep its economy afloat, according a government official. The country’s debt is also forecast to rise to 159.8% of gross domestic product at the end of 2021.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet approved its economic update Thursday, forecasting economic growth at 4.1% in 2021 and targeting it at 4.5% once stimulus measures and other legislation are factored in, the official said.

Europe’s third-biggest economy has been battered by the pandemic, which has killed more than 115,000 and gutted key sectors like tourism. The current government and its predecessor have spent over 130 billion euros so far to support the economy, pushing public debt to 155.6% of gross domestic product.

Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told Rome lawmakers earlier on Thursday that the government’s request to widen the deficit was set at about 40 billion euros but was subject to change. “I say not less because my hope and that of businesses is that it could be higher,” Giorgetti was cited as saying by Ansa news agency.

In recent days restaurateurs and other business owners have clashed with police in Rome amid protests calling for easing of lockdown conditions and more economic support. Elsewhere, demonstrators have blocked highways as they campaign for a quicker reopening of the country.

The government has signaled that it might start easing some measures as early as later this month, prioritizing open-air activities.

Vaccination Push

Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, has been ramping up pressure on regional governments to speed up their vaccination drives, particularly by focusing on elderly citizens. But his government is struggling to reach a target of 500,000 shots a day by the end of the month amid halts in the use of some vaccines and concerns about safety.

In line with other EU countries, Italy is holding back vaccine doses produced by Johnson & Johnson and has been facing cancellations by people scheduled to receive the Astra Zeneca Plc shot amid reports of rare blood-clot cases.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza told lawmakers that the AstraZeneca vaccine is efficient and safe, like all other vaccines currently being used in Europe. Commenting on the review of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, Speranza said, “our hope is that soon there can be elements of clarity which allow us to start to use a vaccine which will be important for our campaign.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.