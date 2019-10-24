{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Oct 24, 2019

    Jeff Bezos is set to lose his crown as world’s richest person

    Tom Metcalf, Bloomberg News

    Amazon's valuation reminding me of Netflix: Shareholder

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Jeff Bezos is about to relinquish the title of world’s richest person to Bill Gates, as Amazon.com Inc. stock tumbled in late trading Thursday.

    Shares of the biggest online retailer dropped 8.1 per cent to US$1,637 in extended trading at 4:24 p.m. in New York. At that price, Bezos would have a net worth of US$102.8 billion, ranking him second, and almost US$5 billion behind Gates, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos took the top spot from the Microsoft Corp. co-founder in October 2017. The ranking officially updates after the close of each trading day in the U.S., so the change won’t be official until Friday’s market close.

    Microsoft, the world’s most valuable company, has surged 38 per cent this year, boosting the value of Gates’s 1 per cent stake and bringing his fortune to US$107.5 billion. The rest of his wealth is derived from share sales and investments made over the years by his family office, Cascade. Gates, 63, remains an aggressive stock investor, with more than 60 per cent of his portfolio in equities, he said last month in a Bloomberg Television interview.

    Bezos, 55, would still be ranked No. 1 if he and MacKenzie Bezos hadn’t divorced. The pair announced their split in January, with MacKenzie, 49, receiving a quarter of their Amazon holdings in July. Her net worth would drop to US$32.9 billion with Amazon shares priced at US$1,637, and she’d remain the world’s fourth-richest woman.

    Gates, on the other hand, may have never relinquished the top spot were it not for his philanthropy. He has donated more than US$35 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 1994.

     