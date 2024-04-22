(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. co-heads of financial technology investment banking Kegan Greene and Rob Freiman have resigned from the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Greene was head of insurance technology investment banking, while Freiman led payments investment banking, according to LinkedIn. Both joined Jefferies in 2022 from Houlihan Lokey.

A Jefferies representative declined to comment. Greene and Freiman didn’t respond to requests for comment.

