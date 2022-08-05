(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. hired Chris Roop, co-head of North America mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Roop, based in Chicago and known as a health-care dealmaker, was most recently co-head alongside Marco Caggiano at JPMorgan. He previously led the M&A group’s health-care coverage and has also worked at Perrigo Co., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Representatives for Jefferies and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Jefferies has been hiring aggressively as it looks to expand its investment-banking and capital-markets business. Last month, the New York-based company announced plans to shed two of the remaining pieces of its merchant-banking operation to simplify its corporate structure and focus on investment banking.

