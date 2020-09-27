(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach may be on the move.

The Doubleline Capital chief executive officer tweeted an invitation for real estate agents in “low tax, well governed” U.S. states to call him, as he openly pondered leaving his Los Angeles base.

In a series of tweets, sent late Saturday on the West Coast, the billionaire investor said that public figures including Elon Musk “are leaving California to escape incompetent governance.”

Gundlach might not be alone in departing the state. Canyon Partners, the $24 billion hedge fund firm, is considering setting up a new office in Texas next year to flee what its leaders see as the high taxes, congestion and fire risks of Southern California, Bloomberg reported Friday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.