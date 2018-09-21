(Bloomberg) -- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must sit for a deposition in a lawsuit challenging the Department’s decision to ask U.S. residents about their citizenship status as part of the census, a federal judge in New York ruled, saying his "intent and credibility are directly at issue."

