42m ago
Judge Orders Wilbur Ross to Be Deposed in Census Lawsuit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must sit for a deposition in a lawsuit challenging the Department’s decision to ask U.S. residents about their citizenship status as part of the census, a federal judge in New York ruled, saying his "intent and credibility are directly at issue."
