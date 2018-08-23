Aug 23, 2018
Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: Aug. 23, 2018
Full episode: Market Call for Thursday, August 23, 2018
Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officert at First Avenue Investment Counsel
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
MARKET OUTLOOK
- Bull markets do not die from old age.
- It's important to understand where returns are coming from; dividends and buybacks are important.
TOP PICKS
SCOTIABANK (BNS.TO)
4.2% Yield | 11x P/E | Aug. 2018
Emerging market exposure has resulted in underperformance against its peers year-to-date and presents a buying opportunity.
OPEN TEXT (OTEX.TO)
1.6% Yield | 15x P/E | Aug. 2018
- Top 2 Canadian software company. It's similar to Constellation Software, but cheaper valuation.
- M&A is Open Text's main growth driver, but organic growth is picking up.
- Strong top line growth and expanding margins from deploying automation should help drive the stock higher.
CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)
2.2% Yield | 15x P/E | Aug. 2018
Pullback after Helly Hanson acquisition and soft Q2 provides an attractive entry point.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BNS
|Y
|Y
|Y
|OTEX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CTCa
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: JULY 7, 2017
SUNCOR ENERGY (SU.TO)
- Then: $36.67
- Now: $53.40
- Return: 46%
- Total return: 50%
BROADCOM (AVGO.N)
- Then: $239.62
- Now: $207.78
- Return: -13%
- Total return: -11%
TD BANK (TD.TO)
- Then: $65.12
- Now: $78.85
- Return: 21%
- Total return: 25%
Total return average: 21%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|SU
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AVGO
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TD
|Y
|Y
|Y
TWITTER: @kashpashootan
WEBSITE: www.firstavenuecounsel.com