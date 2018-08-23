Up Next

Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officert at First Avenue Investment Counsel

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

MARKET OUTLOOK

Bull markets do not die from old age.

It's important to understand where returns are coming from; dividends and buybacks are important.

TOP PICKS

SCOTIABANK (BNS.TO)

4.2% Yield | 11x P/E | Aug. 2018

Emerging market exposure has resulted in underperformance against its peers year-to-date and presents a buying opportunity.

OPEN TEXT (OTEX.TO)

1.6% Yield | 15x P/E | Aug. 2018

Top 2 Canadian software company. It's similar to Constellation Software, but cheaper valuation.

M&A is Open Text's main growth driver, but organic growth is picking up.

Strong top line growth and expanding margins from deploying automation should help drive the stock higher.

CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)

2.2% Yield | 15x P/E | Aug. 2018

Pullback after Helly Hanson acquisition and soft Q2 provides an attractive entry point.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BNS Y Y Y OTEX Y Y Y CTCa Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JULY 7, 2017

SUNCOR ENERGY (SU.TO)

Then: $36.67

Now: $53.40

Return: 46%

Total return: 50%

BROADCOM (AVGO.N)

Then: $239.62

Now: $207.78

Return: -13%

Total return: -11%

TD BANK (TD.TO)

Then: $65.12

Now: $78.85

Return: 21%

Total return: 25%

Total return average: 21%