Kenya’s four presidential contenders promised to uphold peace and refrain from hate speech or insults during campaigning before the Aug. 9 election, the country’s Sunday Standard newspaper reported.

United Democratic Alliance’s William Ruto, Azimio la Umoja’s Raila Odinga, Agano’s Mwaure Waihiga and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah signed a pledge in Nairobi this weekend, binding them to peaceful electioneering and accountable leadership before, during and after the vote.

In elections in 2017, opposition protests against the results of the initial August polls resulted in the death of at least 17 people, according to the Kenya Red Cross. A disputed voted in 2007 claimed at least 1,100 lives.

Kenya is the fifth-biggest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, the world’s largest exporter of black tea, and a regional hub for companies including Google Inc. and Coca-Cola Co.

