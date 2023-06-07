(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co.’s Henry Kravis said the proposed partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is the best thing for the sport, bringing an end to the acrimony between the traditional tour and the Saudi Arabia-backed upstart tournament.

“Getting together is the best thing for golf,” the private equity firm’s co-founder and co-executive chairman said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg’s Jason Kelly at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York. The legal battle between both sides was “not constructive for the game,” Kravis said.

PGA Tour board members, including co-chairman Ed Herlihy and vice chair Jimmy Dunne, are deal-makers who “know how to get things done,” Kravis said.

