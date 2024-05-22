(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and TPG Inc. are exploring options including a buyout of Southeast Asian online real estate platform PropertyGuru Group Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

The US private equity firms are working with a financial adviser to help gauge initial interest from other global investors in New York-listed PropertyGuru, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. KKR and TPG, which own about 26.5% and 29.6% of PropertyGuru, respectively, could also opt to buy the remaining shares they don’t already hold, the people said.

The considerations are preliminary and no final decisions have been made, according to the people.

A representative for KKR declined to comment on the subject. TPG and PropertyGuru didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

PropertyGuru’s shares, which rose as much as 6.8% on Wednesday, have now gained 38% this year. They closed up 4.3% to $4.60, giving the company a market value of $754 million.

Singapore-based PropertyGuru went public in New York in 2022 after a merger with Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd., a special purpose acquisition company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel. Australia’s REA Group Ltd. also owns a significant minority stake in the business as part of a broader deal in 2021.

Established in 2007 and led by Chief Executive Officer Hari V. Krishnan, PropertyGuru provides online property search services in markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

