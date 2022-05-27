(Bloomberg) --

KPMG LLP is looking to hire 3,500 UK engineers, data scientists and designers in the next three years, part of the consulting firm’s push into digital tools and applications services.

The investment “signals a significant change in how we operate and serve the organizations we work with,” Lisa Heneghan, Global Chief Digital Officer at KPMG UK, said in an emailed statement Friday.

The company currently has about 15,300 partners and staff in the UK. The new hires will more than double the current 3,000 tech staff.

