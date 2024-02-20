(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc’s South African iron ore unit has proposed a reorganization that may affect about 490 jobs, as logistics bottlenecks limit its ability to export.

Constraints on the state-owned rail and port infrastructure that Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. relies on to transport the steelmaking material has forced a restructuring, the Johannesburg-based miner said Tuesday. In December, the company reduced production guidance for the coming years.

“The decision to potentially reconfigure our business has not been taken lightly but it is necessary if we are to remain globally competitive to sustain our mines and those who depend on them for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Mpumi Zikalala said in a statement.

