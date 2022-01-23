(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Kuwait’s state energy company has discovered natural gas and a light form of oil known as condensate in Indonesia.

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co., known as Kufpec, made the find “through the successful drilling of the Anambas-2X well” in 288 feet (88 meters) of water, it said in a statement on Sunday. It’s the company’s first discovery at an offshore block that it operates.

Kufpec, which owns the whole block, said it would continue with test drilling at the site.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.