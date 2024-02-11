(Bloomberg) -- L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, teamed up with the Della Valle brothers in a takeover bid for Tod’s SpA shares with the goal of delisting the Italian luxury brand.

L Catterton will offer €43 ($46) per share which represents a premium of about 18% on Friday’s closing price, and the bidders aim to acquire an additional 36% of the share capital, according to a Tod’s statement. The offer, valued at about €512 million, will be valid for 20 days.

Diego Della Valle, who with his brother Andrea already owns more than half of Tod’s, would sell 10% of the company in the bid. If the offer were fully subscribed, the Della Valle family would own 54% of the company, while L Catterton would control 36% with 10% held by LVMH, through its Delphine SAS investment company.

With the delisting, Diego Della Valle would establish closer ties with LVMH, where he is already a board member. Tod’s, best known for its signature leather driving loafers, has sought to remain relevant amid a rapidly transforming luxury industry, where bigger players like LVMH have been rapidly gaining market share. LVMH already controls Italian luxury brands such as Bulgari, Fendi and Loro Piana.

The transaction “will provide further benefits to the future development of Tod’s Group, built through continuous investments and challenging goals,” Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer of Tod’s, said in a statement “We determine that, leaving the stock exchange now - with which we have always had excellent relationship- is the most appropriate strategic choice.”

The bid is a new attempt by the Della Valle family to make an offer with the objective of delisting Tod’s, after a previous bid failed in 2022. That offer by Diego Della Valle and his brother Andrea, vice chairman of the company, failed to cross the 90% acceptance threshold. Among other holdings, Tod’s also owns Roger Vivier, the maker of elegant pumps, and casual shoe label Hogan.

L Catterton is advised by Bonelli Erede Lombardi Pappalardo, as legal adviser, and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, as sole financial adviser. The majority shareholders are advised by PedersoliGattai, as legal advisor, and Bank of America Europe DAC, Milan branch, as sole financial adviser.

--With assistance from Chiara Albanese, Andrew Davis and Angelina Rascouet.

