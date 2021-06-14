(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank and euro-area governments shouldn’t remove support from the region’s economy before seeing clear signs that a recovery is underway, President Christine Lagarde said.

“We have to take the economy through the pandemic and into a recovery phase, which has now started,” she said in an interview with Politico published Monday. “We need to really anchor the recovery. We always talk about inflation anchoring and we are not oblivious to that. But the recovery needs to be firm, solid and sustainable.”

