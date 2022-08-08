4h ago
Larry Ellison Is Subpoenaed by Twitter in Musk Buyout Battle
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. subpoenaed Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison in its legal battle to make Elon Musk complete his proposed $44 billion purchase of the social media company.
Last week the company subpoenaed an official of a trust Ellison controls that committed $1 billion to Musk’s proposed buyout. Now the company has notified Delaware Chancery Court that it has subpoenaed Ellison himself.
