(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the increase in the terminal rate to above 5%, according to Fed funds futures, is “a kind of milestone” and thinks that the 400bps increase in 18 months is “surely most of the increase we will see in this cycle.”

