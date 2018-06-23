(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers toured a Texas “tent city” for immigrant children, including some separated from their parents, as confusion continues about how the Trump administration plans to reunite families.

Democratic members of Congress, including some 2020 presidential hopefuls, have made pilgrimages to the border in the past few weeks to draw attention to the administration’s immigration policies.

Saturday’s visit to the detention center in Tornillo, across the border from the Mexican town of Guadaloupe, also featured Republican representatives Mike Coffman of Colorado and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

They joined Beto O’Rourke, who’s challenging for Texas Republican Ted Cruz’s U.S. Senate seat, and Joaquin Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, in viewing the camp, which is run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Coffman faces a tough re-election fight as a Republican in a district in the Denver metropolitan area that Democrat Hillary Clinton won by 9 points in 2016. In a rare move among Republican lawmakers, he’s urged Trump to take aggressive action to reunify families and overhaul his immigration-policy team.

Fire Miller

“The President should put a General, a respected retired CEO...or some other senior leadership figure on the job of making sure each and every child is returned to their parents,” Coffman wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Coffman also wrote that Trump should fire Stephen Miller, the controversial aide and one of the key architects of the immigration policy. “This is a human rights mess. It is on the President to clean it up and fire the people responsible for making it,” Coffman said.

The facility at Tornillo Port of Entry, about 30 miles south of El Paso, opened last week to accommodate the swelling population of minors who’ve been taken into federal custody as a result of what the Trump administration calls a “zero tolerance” policy for border crossings.

Days after President Donald Trump’s executive order to stop separating families at the border, the federal bureaucracy is still grappling with how to reunify the families it had separated, and how to balance its tough stance on adults who’ve crossed the U.S. border with Mexico, with how it manages the children entering the country with them.

Operational Expertise

On Thursday, Trump said he’d directed federal agencies to reunite children with their parents as soon as possible. The DHS said late Friday that Secretary Alex Azar had directed the agency’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to apply its “operational and logistical expertise” in reunifying or placing children with a parent or “appropriate sponsor,” spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer said.

In Tornillo, according to HHS, tent walls go to the ground and the tents are air-conditioned. Temperatures in the dusty border town early Saturday afternoon hit 101 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius). Each tent has room for 20 children and two adults, since federal law requires one adult be available for every 10 children.

More than 2,300 children were in federal custody as of Monday after being taken from their parents or guardians under Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy for border crossings. The administration hasn’t offered an official update on the number of children still in custody as of Saturday.

Waste of Time

Trump threw efforts by House Republicans to pass immigration legislation into turmoil on Friday, saying on Twitter that lawmakers were “wasting their time” until after the November elections. In his weekly address, though, Trump said that “we need Democrat votes” to move ahead.

Meanwhile, 25 Democratic House lawmakers visited a border detention center in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday, marking the second weekend in a row that Democrats have toured the facility to examine conditions and the treatment of immigrants held there.

Representative Elizabeth Esty, a Connecticut Democrat, said one of the detainees they saw was a 15-year-old girl who had traveled for a month to the border with her 6-month-old baby. The two were seated on a concrete floor, Esty said.

“This is a humanitarian crisis, and the chaos that this president has sowed is leaving these children and families afraid,” Esty said, flanked by other Democratic representatives including Anna Eshoo of California and Diana Degette of Colorado.

