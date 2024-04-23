(Bloomberg) -- French electrical-equipment maker Legrand agreed to acquire Dutch health-software company Enovation from private equity firm Main Capital Partners.

The deal is valued at more than €500 million ($533 million), according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Legrand and Main Capital Partners declined to comment on the valuation.

The sale of Enovation, which makes digital platforms for the health-care sector, marks the largest exit for Main Capital Partners, the firm said in a statement that didn’t disclose financial details.

Enovation’s revenue almost tripled from 2018 to about €75 million in 2024, said Sjoerd Aarts, partner and head of the Benelux region at Main Capital Partners. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.