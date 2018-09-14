(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets gained for the first week in three as Russia unexpectedly raised interest rates and Turkey hiked them by more than forecast.

Highlights for the week ended Sept. 14:

Turkey’s lira was the best performer among 24 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg; policy makers defied President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by jacking up rates more than expected to bolster the flagging lira, lifting the one-week repo rate by 625 basis points to 24 percent; the decision came just after Erdogan said the nation “should cut this high interest rate”

Russia’s ruble flipped to gains from losses on Friday after the central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates for the first time since 2014; inflation risks mount with a slumping currency and threats of U.S. sanctions

President Donald Trump is said to have instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese products, even as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin proposed another round of trade talks with Beijing

China’s economic momentum weakened a notch in August, with a continued slowdown in investment overshadowing solid retail sales and industrial production data

The White House sent contradictory messages to North Korea, announcing it’s ready to start planning a second meeting with Kim Jong Un just hours after President Trump’s top national security adviser said nuclear talks were stalled

Asia:

The onshore and offshore Chinese yuan both extended a 3-week losing streak; more than 60 percent of U.S. businesses operating in China were hurt by the initial round of tariffs between the two governments, with 74 percent foreseeing harm from future U.S. tariffs and 68% from potential Chinese retaliatory duties, according to a survey of more than 430 American companies S&P Global Ratings lowered its credit ratings on seven Chinese local government financing vehicles by one notch

South Korean won strengthened; the country’s jobless rate rose to 4.2 percent in August, highest since January 2010 and up from 3.8 percent in July; it will be difficult for job situation to improve in the short-term Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said it is time to start thinking about rate increases Demand-side inflationary pressure remains tepid and it’s "dangerous" to take preemptive monetary measures at this stage, Bank of Korea board member Shin In-seok said Economy is continuing to recover, led by exports and domestic consumption, the finance ministry said in its monthly green book report President Moon Jae-in asked heads of the country’s four biggest conglomerates -- Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK, and LG -- to join his visit to Pyongyang to participate in the inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week, Chosun Ilbo reports

India’s rupee dropped to a record low before trimming the week’s loss; the government may announce measures to support the currency after a planned review of the economy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said Officials from the finance ministry have asked the Reserve Bank of India to do more to maintain adequate liquidity in the banking system, people with knowledge of the matter said The nation’s inflation eased below 4 percent for the first time in 10 months

Indonesian rupiah posted first weekly gain in five; Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said authorities want to tighten some rules on exporters and are seeking a fair share of export earnings to be retained in the country

Thailand’s SET Index of stocks rallied as King Maha Vajiralongkorn approved two laws, one for the election of members of parliament, and the other for the selection of senators, according to an announcement in the Royal Gazette Thailand has no need to raise the key interest rate now as the nation’s inflation remains benign, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said Government plans to borrow 1.16 trillion baht ($36 billion) in fiscal year 2019

Malaysian ringgit rose, halting a 12-week losing streak; trade war may benefit Malaysia over the next year or so, especially in electronics and steel industries; in the long term, U.S.-China trade conflicts would be negative for the country, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Lim said Malaysia is paring expectations for how much money it can recoup from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, and the country would be “very lucky” to get back just half Recouping all funds lost through 1MDB may not be possible as the government wouldn’t be able to sell assets at purchase price and some funds have been squandered, Anwar Ibrahim, president-elect of ruling People’s Justice Party, said Police are investigating bond sales and transactions by institutions linked to 1MDB, said deputy inspector general Noor Rashid Ibrahim

Philippine peso weakened a 6th straight week; President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to nine measures to contain inflation and a corresponding executive order to get them implemented immediately, Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said First-half current-account deficit came in at $3.1 billion, compared with $130 million shortfall a year ago



EMEA:

Turkish lira advanced a second week; President Erdogan appointed himself chairman of Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund and got rid of the entire management staff that had presided over two years of inaction Gross domestic product rose 5.2 percent during the three months through June from a year earlier

Russian ruble halted a 3-week slump as policy makers said they’ll “consider the necessity of further increases” after lifting their benchmark to 7.5 percent, a level last seen in March, from 7.25 percent Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who first broached the possibility of a rate hike earlier this month, said easing may not resume for more than a year The two Russians the U.K. accuses of carrying out a nerve-agent attack on a former spy denied the charges in an interview with RT state television Russia’s economy expanded faster than earlier estimated in the second quarter

South Africa’s rand strengthened; the country’s stable ratings outlook means there’s little chance of a change in its assessment soon, Moody’s Investors Service said Business confidence declined to the lowest level this year as industries raised concern about policy uncertainty South Africa may collect less revenue than forecast and trim its growth prediction for the year after the economy fell into a recession, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said

Hungarian forint rose; the European Parliament adopted a recommendation to punish the country for the perceived erosion of the rule of law, a process that is still unlikely to yield in concrete sanctions Prime Minister Viktor Orban received an unprecedented EU censure as EU lawmakers called for his government to face possible sanctions for eroding democratic standards

Ukraine was given a boost in its fight with Russia over a defaulted $3 billion bond after the U.K. Court of Appeal ordered a full-blown trial in the case

Polish zloty climbed; the country’s Monetary Policy Council kept FX intervention as an option while maintaining floating exchange rate, according to its policy guidelines for 2019 published by parliament’s website

Saudi Arabia is said to be raising about $2 billion from the sale of Islamic bonds The nation’s sovereign wealth fund will sign an $11 billion loan, marking its first-ever borrowing, people familiar with the matter said



Latin America:

Brazilian real was the second worst performer; right-wing presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro underwent more surgery Wednesday evening after being stabbed on Sept 6; Bolsonaro’s son said he is not in shape for first round campaigning Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva endorsed his running mate Fernando Haddad as the Workers Party’s candidate after electoral officials barred the imprisoned former president from running in the October vote The latest XP/Ipespe poll published Friday showed Bolsonaro leading the pack with 26% support in 1st round scenario, rising from 23% in prior survey; the former Ceara state Governor Ciro Gomes secured 12 percent while Fernando Haddad had 10 percent voter support

Argentina’s peso was the worst EM performer, setting a new record low on a closing basis as the IMF said it would delay a $3b disbursement to Argentina until talks finish The government is aiming to save 196 billion pesos ($4.9 billion) through spending cuts next year as it attempts to reach a fiscal balance, according to a report by La Nacion newspaper August national consumer price index increased 3.9 percent in the month

Mexican peso was the best performer in Latin America, mostly tracking gains across emerging-market peers; Mexico is open to moving ahead with a bilateral trade pact with the U.S. if Canada cannot reach a deal on Nafta with the Trump administration, FT reported President-elect Lopez Obrador’s chief of staff Alfonso Romo said new govt will respect oil contracts and work with companies that have contracts so that they can be successful; comments are reassuring to the market, according to a client note from Citigroup



