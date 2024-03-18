(Bloomberg) -- A Louisiana pipeline has been delayed as a legal battle rages between Energy Transfer LP and rival natural gas project developers.

Momentum Midstream LLC’s project, which was originally set for completion in 2024, has been pushed to 2025, a lawyer for the company told a Louisiana state House of Representatives committee Monday.

Three developers are sparring with Energy Transfer, saying the pipeline heavyweight is blocking them from building new projects by not allowing them to cross over its existing conduits. A lawyer for Energy Transfer said at the hearing that the companies are asking for an unreasonable number of crossings and failing to go through proper regulatory review.

Energy Transfer owns a key stretch of lines across East Texas and Louisiana and is seeking to expand its Gulf Run system amid booming demand for gas along Louisiana’s coast, where the fuel is chilled to a liquid for export.

