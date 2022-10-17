(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG doubled the full-year earnings forecast after higher ticket prices and a rebound in demand sparked a recovery during the summer vacation months.

Germany’s flagship carrier now expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of more than 1 billion euros ($981 million) in 2022, according to a statement Monday. The compares with previous guidance of above 500 million euros.

The shares rose as much as 4.6% after the announcement, and traded 2.5% higher as of 5:29 p.m. in Frankfurt.

Europe’s biggest airline group spent much of the summer travel season battling disruption at its major airport hubs. Still, a wave of cancellations due to strikes and coronavirus-related staffing shortages raised average ticket prices, boosting profits, and the firm is now seeing strong demand in coming months.

