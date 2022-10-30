(Bloomberg) -- Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential elections, according to projections from local pollster Datafolha.

Lula had 50.7% of the votes to Bolsonaro’s 49.3% with 97% of ballots tallied, or about 1.5 million votes of difference, the electoral court said as of 7:28 p.m. in Brasilia on Sunday. The electoral court still hasn’t called the race.

More than 156 million Brazilians were registered to pick the next president of Latin America’s largest economy. Voters also chose governors for 12 states including Sao Paulo, the most populous, where Tarcisio de Freitas, a Bolsonaro ally, won the race according to the electoral court.

