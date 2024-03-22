Despite troubling sentiment in the earnings calls for both Nike and Lululemon, one analyst believes Lululemon is still a strong long-term stock option, while Nike is more neutral.

On Thursday, Lululemon projected fiscal-year revenue of US$10.7 billion, which would represent double-digit growth, but short of the 19-per-cent growth it saw in the last fiscal year. The Canadian retailer cited a slowdown in U.S. spending for the dip in projections.

Meanwhile, Nike beat analysts’ expectations after it reported global revenue climbed 14 per cent to $12.4 billion for its most recent quarter, despite weakness in its Chinese sales and lingering inventory challenges.

Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst and Jane Hali and Associates, told BNN Bloomberg that Lululemon remains a strong investment opportunity, despite a disappointing quarter.

“The figures are still very strong, especially with international and I think this brand does continue to innovate and bring newness,” she said in the Friday television interview.

“I think the consumer is still very much a fan. They're very loyal. It's a lifestyle brand and we really like it. So we are remaining positive on it.”

Anna Andreeva, a senior analyst with Needham & Company, said some of Lululemon’s issues are easily fixable, so the stock remains attractive.

“We do think this presents a good buying opportunity,” she said in a television interview Friday.

“This is a typically a pretty conservative management team, so we do think they guided the year conservatively and assuming that they're able to get back into some of those categories that they discussed, we do think there could be some upside.”

As Nike struggles with Chinese sales, Ramirez is optimistic about Lululemon’s own expansion in China.

“I think international continues to be very, very big for them, and I think that's a huge vehicle of growth, particularly in China,” she said. “We have seen that they resonated, they do an excellent job at localizing. I think the men's category has been very strong the previous quarter.”

When it comes to Nike, Jessica Ramirez said her firm remains neutral on the stock.

“This is the first time that we've seen -- on our terms -- Nike to be quite shaky and not as confident as they have been in terms of the call,” she said.

“I'll wait and see in terms of what that looks like going forward around the Olympics, which is something they obviously talked about, but as of now, I do remain concerned about what is down the pipeline.”

With files from Bloomberg News