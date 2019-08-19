Lyft rebounds after insiders get their first chance to sell shares

Lyft Inc. (LYFT.O) shares dropped sharply at the market open on Monday, but then quickly recovered, as some early investors got their first opportunity to sell the stock.

Shares of the ride-hailing operator fell as much as 3.7 per cent to US$50.51, before gaining as much as 2.1 per cent in New York. A block of 1.04 million in Lyft Class A shares, or about 2.6 per cent of float, traded at a market value of US$53.7 million at 9:30 a.m., according to Bloomberg data. The performance compares to the S&P 500, which rose more than 1 per cent.

The company had estimated that about 258 million Class A shares may become eligible for sale at the market open on Monday.