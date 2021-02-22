(Bloomberg) -- M&T Bank Corp. agreed to purchase People’s United Financial Inc. in an all-stock deal with an implied value of $7.6 billion.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, Buffalo, New York-based M&T said Monday in a statement.

M&T’s Chief Executive Officer Rene Jones will lead the combined company, which will have about $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches spanning 12 states from Maine to Virginia.

“Combining our common legacies and our complementary footprints will strengthen our ability to serve our communities and customers, and provide solutions that make a difference in people’s lives,” Jones said in the statement.

The tie-up between M&T and People’s United marks the latest in a string of recent deals among regional banks as they seek size to counter low interest rates, tepid loan demand and the need for greater technology spending. Bulking up will help regional banks compete against giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., which are moving into new states and spending billions annually on digital offerings.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. agreed to buy TCF Financial Corp. for about $6 billion in December, while PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said in November it will pay $11.6 billion for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s banking operations in the U.S., last year’s largest U.S. banking deal.

U.S. lenders approaching an asset size of $250 billion, which brings more regulatory scrutiny, may want to combine to spread the compliance costs.

M&T shares climbed 18% this year through Friday, giving it a $19.2 billion market value. People’s United jumped 21%, valuing the company at $6.7 billion. Both stocks outperformed the 9.6% gain in the Standard and Poor’s 500 Financials Index.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.