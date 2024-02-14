(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Macau casino operators rallied after official data showed the city recorded a jump in mainland Chinese tourist arrivals during the Lunar New Year.

MGM China Holdings Ltd. surged 10% in Hong Kong to the highest since June 2021, while Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and Wynn Macau each advanced over 3%. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Macau and Chinese gaming stocks was on track for a 10th straight day of gains.

Official Macau data showed mainland tourists climbed 34% to 364,742 in the first three days of the Lunar New Year from 2019 levels, an increase which augurs well for the tourism-reliant city. The figures come on the heels of a report which indicated that Macau’s gaming revenue rose 67% in January from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates.

“Macau is not only catering to big gamblers but also leisure travelers who hit the table casually,” said Angela Hanlee, a senior gaming and hospitality analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Growing non-gaming entertainment events such as concerts are bringing more young new blood to the city.”

Mainland visitors accounted for 73% of total arrivals in the first three days, compared with 68% in 2019, while Hong Kong tourists made up 21%, according to a report from Citigroup Inc.

