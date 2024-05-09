(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund more than halved its 2024 economic growth forecast for Zambia as the worst drought in more than four decades hits farming and electricity production.

The Washington-based lender expects gross domestic product in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer to expand 2.3% this year, down from 4.7% as recently as last month. Its most recent prognosis is more dire than the 2.5% expansion that Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane predicted.

The drought is compounding economic strain of a debt-restructuring process that has dragged on for years.

The IMF had sent a team to Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, to discuss policies to underpin the third review of the nation’s economic program with the lender, which would unlock another funding tranche of more than $180 million. Talks will continue virtually, the IMF said in an emailed statement.

The authorities and the IMF team — led by Vera Martin — agreed on the need to “restore fiscal and debt sustainability in line with program parameters,” it said, without providing further details. “Against continued uncertainty, agile policymaking will be paramount to respond to the impact of the drought while maintaining external buffers.”

The fund didn’t say if the Zambian authorities had requested additional financing. Musokotwane last month said the government intended doing so to help plug a $900 million shortfall stemming from the drought.

The IMF statement also didn’t touch on Zambia’s ongoing debt-restructuring process. While the government has made recent breakthroughs in reaching deals with holders of $3 billion in eurobonds as well as its official creditors, the nation still needs to revamp about $3.3 billion in remaining commercial debt.

Zambia did win the IMF’s praise for its “commendable progress in implementing crucial reforms under the fund-supported program, including significant fiscal efforts in 2023 despite lower mining revenues.”

The government was urged to focus on measures to raise additional revenues on a more permanent basis and better its cash and liability management.

“Strengthening tax administration, removing tax exemptions and actively combating tax evasion can also boost revenues and improve governance,” Martin said. “Continued progress in enhancing transparency and advancing governance reforms, particularly within the energy sector, is essential.”

--With assistance from Taonga Mitimingi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.