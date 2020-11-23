(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. plans to devote 15% of its shelf space to Black-owned brands, becoming one of the most prominent names to join the nascent movement for racial equity in the retail world.

The department-store chain follows retailers such as West Elm and Sephora signing onto the 15 Percent Pledge, a grassroots effort to increase representation of Black-owned brands in stores across the country. Along with the Macy’s announcement Monday, InStyle US said it would devote 15% of its magazine coverage to Black-owned businesses and increase diversity in the models and celebrities featured in its pages.

The plan adds to a renewed push across Corporate America to address systemic racism following the police killing of George Floyd in May and subsequent protests. The 15 Percent Pledge organization, whose name refers to the percentage of Black people in the U.S. population, was launched in May to encourage large companies to devote that much of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

