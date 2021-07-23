(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has confirmed one case of an individual being injected with an empty syringe in its national vaccination rollout, categorizing it as a human error.

The government further identified two cases where individuals were given an extra dose of the Coronavirus vaccine due to confusion, said Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a briefing Friday.

“Even if there’s one single error, that’s one error too much,” said Khairy. “So for those cases where there was human negligence, I apologize to them. And of course we will do better.”

The one case of “empty vaccination”, which occurred in the northern state of Kedah, was confirmed after the nurse admitted she was negligent due to exhaustion, said Khairy. The two individuals who received extra jabs were allowed to do so as it was unclear if they had initially been administered empty syringes, he added.

Thirteen police reports have been lodged so far on the matter, with most of them found to be false or inconclusive, said Khairy. The country has administered 16,024,916 million doses of the Covid vaccine, according to the Health Ministry on Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.