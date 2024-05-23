(Bloomberg) -- Troubled Malaysian state fund 1MDB has sued Petrosaudi International Ltd.’s executive Patrick Mahony for $1.83 billion over a 2009 joint venture with the oil exploration firm.

1MDB, in its statement of claim, said it was misled into believing that a Saudi king owned Petrosaudi, which led to it agreeing to the joint venture. The Malaysian fund also named a UK-based law firm in the civil lawsuit filed May 7 at the Kuala Lumpur High court. Malaysiakini was the first to report on the case.

The joint venture “was a sham which resulted in 1MDB suffering a complete loss of its investment,” of $1.83 billion, according to 1MDB. Mahony, who was the chief investment officer of Petrosaudi at the time, was liable for the sum on the ground of “dishonest assistance,” it said.

Read more: Cannes Yacht Deal That Sparked an Alleged $1.8 Billion Fraud (1)

1MDB became the center of a multibillion dollar scandal that spawned probes across several continents. Swiss prosecutors have accused Mahony as well as Saudi-Swiss businessman Tarek Obaid of pretending to negotiate on behalf of the late King Abdullah, while claiming the rights to a Caspian Sea oil field that they never controlled, to hoodwink 1MDB. Mahony has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

1MDB’s counsel Kwan Will Sen told Malaysiakini that its lawsuit was scheduled for case management on Friday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.