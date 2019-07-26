(Bloomberg) -- She’s spent 35 years promoting luxury Manhattan apartments, and now broker Ann Cutbill Lenane is marketing something she knows is just as fabulous: herself.

The single Douglas Elliman agent has taken her search for love as far and wide as New York City taxis travel, recording an ad -- “A Man for Ann” -- that started running today. In it, the broker, who’s currently marketing Bruce Willis’ home, delivers the stats on herself in the same way she would pitch one of the places she’s selling: 56-years old, fit, seeking to marry a single gentleman who loves his mother -- but doesn’t live with her.

“I have managed to sell billions of dollars worth of New York city real estate, but the one thing I haven’t been able to get done is to find a wonderful, single, divorced dad to remarry,” she says in the ad.

Lenane, divorced for 15 years, has been on dating websites like Match.com and Bumble, but didn’t have much luck with being reduced to a picture that one could swipe on by, she said. On the cusp of being an empty-nester, with her second daughter off to college in the fall, Lenane decided to start this new chapter of life by being extra bold.

“You get to a certain age, and it’s like you stop caring what people think,” she said. “And I think that’s a very freeing thing.”

